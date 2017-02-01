Print | E-mail | Single Page

Laksmi Pamuntjak

Translated from Bahasa Indonesia by the author

The protagonist of this novel, Amba, is named after a tragic figure in Indonesia and India’s overlapping mythology. She is torn between two suitors: Salwa, who pledges to honour and protect her, and Bhisma, who offers her sensual pleasures and a world of ideas. These three characters attempt to undo the ancient legend of the Mahabharata, leading to tragic consequences. The story moves between rural Java, Europe and the prison camps of Buru Island, where approximately 12,000 alleged communists were incarcerated without trial during the rule of the Indonesian dictator Suharto.

Speaking Tiger, 424 pages, Rs 499