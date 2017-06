Print | E-mail | Single Page

Edited by Salim Yusufji

This new volume on BR Ambedkar features essays, anecdotes and photographs that capture the quirks and sensibilities of the man behind the public image. The book reveals, among other things, what Ambedkar liked to cook, which books he most loved, and his fondness for dogs. Yusufji’s aim is to create a textual “photo album” to show the private side of a eulogised figure.

Navayana, 192 pages, Rs 295