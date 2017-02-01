Print | E-mail | Single Page

Jonathan Chait

This book, by the political writer Jonathan Chait, puts forth the provocative argument that the US president Barack Obama’s legacy will prevail despite the agenda of his successor, Donald Trump. Obama, Chait writes, reined in Wall Street, pulled the economy out of a recession, expanded healthcare coverage, negotiated an unprecedented nuclear deal with Iran, helped craft a groundbreaking international climate accord, brought about the lowest unemployment rate in the United States in nine years, and formulated a new vision of racial progress.

Harpercollins India, 272 pages, Rs 899