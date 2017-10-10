BEYOND BOLLYWOOD

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Edited by M K Raghavendra

This collection of essays on the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam film industries is as much a social and political account of the history of southern India as it is a book about cinema. That celebrated Tamil movie stars have been important figures in Tamil Nadu’s politics is well known. But this book also explores the enormous social role played by films in southern India in addressing issues such as corruption, caste conflict and gender dynamics.

Harper Collins India, 352 pages, Rs 499