THE CASE THAT SHOOK INDIA

Prashant Bhushan

On 12 June 1975, the election of an Indian prime minister was set aside by a High Court judgment. The case, Indira Gandhi vs Raj Narain, triggered the Emergency. Based on detailed notes of the court proceedings, the lawyer and politician Prashant Bhushan’s book is an invaluable historical document. Initially published in 1978, it is being re-issued at a time when new questions are being asked about the independence of the judiciary from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Viking, 328 pages, Rs 499