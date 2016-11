Print | E-mail | Single Page

Ramchandra Guha

This collection of essays is a work of scholarship on topics of contemporary interest. Its subjects range from the national projects of India’s neighbours to the complex relationship between democracy and violence. The book also critiques the work of the scholars Amartya Sen and Eric Hobsbawm, details the tragic predicament of Adivasis in India and opines on the peculiar absence of conservative intellectuals in national public discourse.

Allen Lane, 352 pages, Rs 699