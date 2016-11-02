Destruction and Sorrow Beneath the Heavens

Print | E-mail | Single Page

László Krasznahorkai

Translated from Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet

Known for his dark, visionary fiction, László Krasznahorkai is one of the most respected European writers of his generation. In this travel memoir, based on a journey he took through China at the dawn of this millennium, Krasznahorkai describes a country experiencing cataclysms of modernity, as its Maoist strictures meet the flux of globalism. What remains, he asks, of the Middle Kingdom’s ancient cultural riches? Can a Westerner truly understand China’s past, present and the murky waters where the two meet?

Seagull Books, 320 pages, Rs 750