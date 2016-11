Print | E-mail | Single Page

Mona Kanwal Sheikh

The result of several years of research, this book is the first major study of the Pakistani Taliban, including interviews with several militants typically depicted by Western media as ruthless and unapproachable. Mona Kanwal Sheikh, an expert on radical Islam, explains the different movements that fall under the banner of the Pakistani Taliban, their varied ideologies and how they came to be.

Oxford University Press, 224 pages, Rs 695