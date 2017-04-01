HEGEL’S INDIA

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Aakash Singh Rathore and Rimina Mohapatra

Like many nineteenth-century German intellectuals, the philosopher GWF Hegel had a lifelong fascination with Indian thought and literature. India figures in Hegel’s classic writings on the philosophy of history and the modern state. He also wrote on the caste system, the Bhagavad Gita, Indian art and other topics. Scholars of postcolonialism have often dismissed these works as Orientalist and essentialist. This new book includes of all of Hegel’s essays on India, as well as explanatory essays about his writings, to reassess the significance of India in the philosopher’s larger body of work.

Oxford University Press, 324 pages, Rs 950