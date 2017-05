Print | E-mail | Single Page

Bill Hayes

The photographer Bill Hayes moved to New York City in his middle age, after the death of his partner. He found a city that enchanted him as an artist, as he strolled the streets of Manhattan at night with his camera. Unexpectedly, he also fell in love with his new neighbour, the legendary neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks. The two remained together until Sacks died in 2015. This memoir is an homage to a city, a man and an undying bond.

Bloomsbury, 304 pages, Rs 599