Print | E-mail | Single Page

Malavika Rajkotia

Malavika Rajkotia, a divorce lawyer, draws on her professional experiences with clients to write an engaging analysis of the institution of marriage in contemporary India. This book mixes anecdotes and case law to tackle subjects such as the evolution of Indian property rights, the controversy about the Uniform Civil Code and the role of the courts in furthering gender equality in Indian society.

Speaking Tiger, 432 pages, Rs 799