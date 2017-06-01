INTIMATE SPEAKERS

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Biju PR

This book investigates new forms of social relations in India that have arisen because of the internet. Written by a political scientist who studies Indians’ internet use, particularly in the context of political activism, this book explores how solidarities are formed online around caste and gender. It also discusses how young Indians explore sex and intimacy through the virtual world, when spaces for such exploration are often unavailable in the physical world.

Fingerprint Publishing, 248 pages, Rs 250