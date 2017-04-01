Print | E-mail | Single Page

Vrinda Grover and Saumya Uma

In 2008, Hindu fundamentalist mobs unleashed waves of anti-Christian violence in Odisha’s Kandhamal district. The riots spread across several hundred villages and displaced several thousand Adivasi Christians. The advocate Vrinda Grover and the legal scholar Saumya Uma have worked on behalf of the riot victims, and have authored several books on the Kandhamal riots. In this latest one, they argue that, after nine years, justice has eluded the affected families, and that impunity in Kandhamal is part of a larger pattern of the state’s deliberate failure to protect victims’ rights after mass killings.

United Christian Forum and Media House, 304 pages, Rs 595