Print | E-mail | Single Page

Manju Kak

This lavishly illustrated book explores the mountain communities of Kumaon, in Uttarakhand, through the region’s woodwork. The writer and historian Manju Kak focusses on the aesthetics of woodcraft to show the unique artistic sensibilities and mystical practices of the region’s inhabitants.

Niyogi Books, 256 pages, Rs 1,995