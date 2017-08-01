LONE FOX DANCING

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Ruskin Bond

The perennially popular writer Ruskin Bond recounts his long life, discussing his experiences as a child in India, his parents’ separation, his education in an elite boarding school in Shimla, the lonely years he spent trying to be a writer in England, his return to India and his subsequent literary success. The book, which includes many appealing photographs, provides a picture of a disappearing Anglo-Indian world, and of the making of a writer who adapted to decades of social and cultural change.

Speaking Tiger, 272 pages, Rs 599