Edited by Rakshanda Jalil, Tarun K Saint and Debjani Sengupta

This newly edited volume of writings on Partition includes poetry, fiction, reportage, film criticism and essays on music, providing a rich and varied account of a traumatic past. It addresses the experiences of Dalits and Adivasis and explores the ways in which third- and fourth-generation descendants of Partition refugees are developing new ways to tell stories that have been repressed.

Orient Blackswan, 396 pages, Rs 1,095