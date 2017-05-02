THE MAN WHO BECAME KHALI

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Dalip Singh Rana with Vinit K Bansal

This autobiography of Dalip Singh Rana, better known as the Great Khali, opens with a moving first-person account of the daily humiliations of being a daily-wage labourer in India today. Rana’s great size—he is 7’1” and weighs over 150 kilograms—spurred him to international stardom on World Wrestling Entertainment as the first Indian wrestler on the programme. This book is a window into what it is like to be a poor, uneducated man from rural Himachal Pradesh who almost unwittingly becomes a global pop-culture star.

Penguin Random House India, 178 pages, Rs 250