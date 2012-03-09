A Masterful Spirit: Homi J Bhabha

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Indira Chowdhury

and Ananya Dasgupta

Penguin Books India

240 pages, Rs 1299

A biography of one of the country’s most prominent scientist-humanists, whom Sir CV Raman described as “the modern equivalent of Leonardo da Vinci.” The book weaves together letters, reminiscences, photos and sketches, diary excerpts, articles and quotes from speeches. Rejecting the conventional sepia tones through which the historical is usually represented, and reflecting Bhabha’s own sensibilities, the book uses the strong Bauhaus colours of red, black, blue, beige, grey and white.