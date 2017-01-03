RELIGION AND MODERNITY IN INDIA

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Edited by Sekhar Bandyopadhyay and Aloka Parasher Sen

The persistence of numerous traditional and religious practices in India means that religion and modernity cohabit in a complex, transient and historically evolving relationship. This book explores this relationship through a series of case studies on the experiences of people practising a variety of religions, both historically and in contemporary times. The essays collected here raise important questions about issues such as sexuality, women’s rights, and the cultural traditions of both mainstream and marginal communities.

Oxford University Press, 336 pages, Rs 950