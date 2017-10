Print | E-mail | Single Page

Anchal Malhotra

The artist and oral historian Aanchal Malhotra’s first book paints a portrait of Partition through stories about material objects—a pocketknife, a bracelet, utensils—that refugees in both India and Pakistan took with them when they fled across the new border. Through these objects and their owners, the book opens up personal narratives and memories of the past that the mainstream narratives of Partition overlook.

Harper Collins India, 400 pages, Rs 799