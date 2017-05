Print | E-mail | Single Page

Anees Salim

The Small-Town Sea is a novel about a young boy coming to terms with the death of his father—a writer who hopes his son will follow in his footsteps. The narrative is set in a seaside town that is also the venue for many of the dying father’s books. Salim’s latest deftly explores growing up and the legacies we carry.

Penguin Random House India, 304 pages, Rs 599