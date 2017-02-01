Print | E-mail | Single Page

Rabi Thapa

In the 1960s and 1970s, the Kathmandu neighbourhood of Thamel became a hub of the worldwide hippie counterculture movement. Today, it is a commercial and cultural centre of the Nepali capital. In this unusual biography of the ever-evolving place, the writer Rabi Thapa looks to the streets of Thamel and discusses the area’s history and influence. He draws on encounters with people in the neighbourhood, including glue-sniffing children, transvestite sex workers and entrepreneurs looking to strike gold.

Speaking Tiger, 184 pages, Rs 399