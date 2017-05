Print | E-mail | Single Page

Allan Lichtman

Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University, outlines eight possible ways in which the US President Donald Trump may be impeached—and perhaps removed from office—by the US Congress. Lichtman focusses on several of Trump’s points of weakness, such as his business-related conflicts of interest as well as the myriad allegations about his relations with Vladimir Putin, to show how he is particularly vulnerable to impeachment.

HarperCollins, 320 pages, Rs 399