Print | E-mail | Single Page

Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Translated by Baran Farooqi

This volume features a new set of English translations of the works of the revolutionary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. It includes an introduction that discusses Faiz’s life, as well as fresh translations of some of his classic ghazals and lesser-known love poems.

Penguin Random House, 240 pages, Rs 499