Print | E-mail | Single Page

Shashank Kela

Shashank Kela’s stylish debut novel introduces Daya, a police inspector who is drawn with shades of the famous fictional characters Inspector Maigret and Agastya Sen. Sent from Delhi to an unnamed tribal area to investigate the police killing of two suspected Maoists, Daya uncovers inconvenient truths about corruption and complicity that are hidden behind the media rhetoric of a war between Naxalites and the Indian state.

Juggernaut Books, 208 pages, Rs 80