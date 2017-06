Print | E-mail | Single Page

Enrique Vila-Matas

Translated from Spanish by Margaret Jull Costa

This is the first short-story collection by the Spanish writer Enrique Vila-Matas to be translated into and published in English. In these surreal and comic stories, which feature hunchback romantic heroes and unreal cameos by real writers such as Marguerite Duras, Vila-Matas playfully contorts the relationship between truth and fiction, art and life.

Speaking Tiger, 272 pages, Rs 399