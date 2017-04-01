WILL THE FLOWER SLIP THROUGH THE ASPHALT

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Edited by Vijay Prashad

This short volume features essays by some of the most vociferous critics of current forms of capitalist growth that are leading to climate change. It includes a lecture by the writer Naomi Klein that links environmental disaster with political occupation in Palestine and elsewhere. Klein argues that those who are “othered” politically will be the first victims of the climate catastrophe. Other pieces include Rafia Zakaria’s report from the shoreline of Karachi and Amitav Ghosh’s essay on the spice trade, which offers a meditation on globalisation and interconnectedness.

Leftword Books, 118 pages, Rs 175