YESTERDAY’S FILMS FOR TOMORROW

PK Nair

This volume of essays comprises the collected writings of PK Nair, who was the archivist at the National Film Archive of India for over 25 years. He salvaged the films of Dadasaheb Phalke, India’s first filmmaker, as well as the works of many other Indian directors. These essays share Nair’s experiences of travelling across India to collect and preserve rare films, posters and ephemera, and are invaluable documents of the history of Indian cinema.

Film Heritage Foundation, 312 pages, Rs 495