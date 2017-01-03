On the morning of 31 August, I sat across Salahuddin, son of the famous calligrapher Manzooruddin, inside the large living room of his Matia Mahal home in old Delhi. As we talked about his father’s work, he fetched a khaki-coloured envelope full of documents from the adjacent room.
“I’ve kept a record of everything,” Salahuddin said, picking out a letter from the papers.
“In each and every field artists are encouraged but the calligraphic art has been neglected so far,” the letter reads. “Keeping in view his”—Manzooruddin’s—“outstanding services, it is requested that his name be recommended to Padma Shri committee for the consideration of Padma Shri award.” Other documents in the envelope included numerous news features on Manzooruddin’s achievements, recommendation letters from politicians of various parties, and scanned samples of his work.
(Subscribe to The Caravan to read the full story. Click here for a digital subscription or email subscription@delhipress.in for a print subscription.)
Basit Malik is an intern at The Caravan.
One thought on “Out of the Picture”
Padma Shri, is one of the highest civilian awards of the country awards are given in various disciplines including social service Manzuruddin was comiissioned by the Indian government, and 60 of rules of Congress and 3 years of BJP governments have no inention to honour a muslim. They are honouring to their ‘chelas’ and who brought influence. This is the fate of our civilian awards. Manzooruddin has since no such credentials it is hard to get that civilian awards. ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’