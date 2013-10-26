Five Poems

ABOUT THE POEMS A leading light of the so-called “Hungry Generation” that remade Bengali poetry in the 1960s and 1970s, Shakti Chattopadhyay produced some of the most striking images and lyric phrases of modern Bengali verse. In poems like ‘Jete pari kintu keno jabo’ (translated here as ‘I Could Go, But Why Should I?’ ) and ‘Hemanter aranye ami postman dekhecchi’ (‘I have seen a postman in an autumn forest’), Chattopadhyay’s lyric sensibility offers a resounding example of how poetry makes meaning in a manner that is elliptical, ambiguous, autonomous—and, from the evidence of these poems, contagious. (Consider, for instance, the perfection of how earth, sky and human subject are all suddenly brought together in the opening of his poem ‘The Donkey and The Moon’, in Aditi Nath Sarkar’s 1974 translation: “Once I had only to lift my eyes/ To see Donkey and Moon go walking/ Silently through the woods/ Neither even/ Turning to see the other.”)
For these new translations of some of Chattopadhyay’s best-known poems, the prolific translator of modern Bengali literature Arunava Sinha says, “Shakti Chattopadhyay is a poet whom every generation can discover afresh to their delight. And his poetry is luminous in the language of every generation.”
I Could Go, But Why Should I?
I think it best to turn around
My hands smeared so black
For so long
Never thought of you, as yours
When I stand by the ravine at night
The moon calls to me, come
When I stand by the Ganga, asleep
The pyre calls to me, come
I could go
I could go either way
But why should I?
I shall kiss my child’s face
I’ll go
But not just yet
Not alone, unseasonably
Get Me Flowers From The Tree Now
Get me flowers from the tree now
Get me all the flowers right now
All of them will fall to earth at dusk
I will not be here either at dusk
I will go away somewhere at dusk
I will never stay here at dusk
Get me flowers from the tree now
Love me close so you can be free now
The Key
Even now I have it with me
Your favourite key, which you lost
How do you unlock your trunk now?
Is the mole still on your chin?
Will you visit a new land, my heart?
I had to write to you suddenly
But your key is very safe with me
Though only now have I found the time
Write me if you wish to have it back
Hiding in irrelevant memories
I see your face, bright with tears
Write me if you wish to have it back
Try Just Once
Try just once to love
You’ll see rocks tumbling from the breast of the fish in the river
Rocks rocks rocks and the river and ocean water
Blue rocks turning red, red rocks, blue
Try just once to love
It’s good to have a few rocks in your heart—they echo sounds
When every walking trail is treacherous, I can arrange the rocks one after another
And go all the way to the distant door of autumn’s pale stars for a look
At the naked use of poetry, of waves, of Kumortuli’s idols in gaudy, sequined, embroidered costumes.
It’s good to have a few rocks in your heart
There’s no such thing as a letterbox—leaving it in the cracks in the rocks is good enough
The heart does want to build a home sometimes.
The rocks in the breast of the fish are slowly occupying our hearts
We need it all. We shall build houses—erect a permanent pillar to civilisation.
The silver fish left, shedding rocks
Try just once to love.
Untitled
Let me visit the garden
Where dead flowers lie
I’ll pick them
It’s someone else’s fault, not hers
When they fell
She wasn’t there
Someone else is to blame
Let me see, if I can
Go tomorrow too
Dead flowers, I’ll pick you
Shakti Chattopadhyay (1933-1995) was the foremost modern Bengali poet of the second half of the twentieth century.
