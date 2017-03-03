Making Money

Print | E-mail | Single Page

{ONE}

SOHAIL MERCHANT’S PHONE kept him awake through the night of 8 November. That evening, at 8 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shocked the country by declaring that, from midnight, all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would no longer be legal tender. Modi presented this as a way to flush out “black money”—untaxed wealth, part of which is held as unaccounted-for cash. Demonetised notes could either be deposited in bank accounts, exposing their owners to official scrutiny, or left, Modi said, to become “worthless pieces of paper.” Some with stockpiled cash rushed to purchase goods with it, or convert it into other stores of value, while they still could. Jewellers and retailers of luxury goods reported a spike in business that night, and many stayed open late.

The first call came soon after Modi’s announcement. By morning, Merchant had received over 150 of them. They kept coming in the weeks afterwards, too, from all over India. “Everybody was talking in crores,” he said. “‘I want to convert 25 crores, I have 30 crores,’ like that. All in cash.” When he said he was in Mumbai and only handled cash transactions in person, many callers responded, “We are ready to come there.”

What Merchant had to sell was not gold, or foreign currency, or any tangible thing. He trades bitcoin: a cryptocurrency, generated and exchanged entirely over the internet, invented in 2009 by an unidentified person or group of people under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, who termed it “a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.” Bitcoin pioneered the use of the blockchain, a distributed database that acts as a public ledger. The blockchain relies on cryptography—hence the “crypto” in cryptocurrency—allowing users to operate with a high degree of privacy, and often anonymity. The entire history of bitcoin transactions is recorded and transmitted to each node in a vast worldwide network of computers. New transactions are approved only after being verified against this record, and all versions of the record are continually updated and synced, meaning it cannot be retroactively altered. Bitcoin is free of any centralised control; its validity, unlike that of traditional fiat currencies such as the rupee or the dollar, does not depend on a single authority, such as a central bank, vouching for it. This independence is one of the cryptocurrency’s draws, particularly for those who distrust banks and governments—a sizeable contingent especially at the time of bitcoin’s creation, in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis.

(Subscribe to The Caravan to read the full story. Click here for a digital subscription or email subscription@delhipress.in for a print subscription.)