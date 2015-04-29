High-risk Behaviour

ONE AFTERNOON IN JUNE LAST YEAR, the union health minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, paid a visit to the offices of the National AIDS Control Organisation, or NACO, in the heart of central Delhi. He was received by Dr VK Subburaj, then the secretary of the health ministry’s Department of AIDS Control, under which NACO functioned. The senior officials of the organisation who were present assumed that the visit was a routine meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the new minister.

Some of the gathered officials made a presentation about the AIDS programme, after which Vardhan addressed the group. The staff expected him to make a standard statement about the ministry’s commitment to the organisation. To their surprise, however, the minister took the opportunity to air his own views on the matter of AIDS control, some of which diverged distinctly from NACO’s approach.

“It was a strange meeting,” a senior NACO official who was present told me. “The entire time he used words like ‘abstinence’ and ‘loyalty’ as a counter to AIDS.” While the organisation has in the past included abstinence as a part of its prevention programme, its primary focus has always been on condom distribution—a decision backed by its finding that about 86 percent of AIDS cases in India are a result of unprotected sex. “He stopped short of saying that NACO’s thrust on condoms was ill-advised,” the official said, “but his ideology on the matter was clear to all of us.”

On 23 June, the minister’s notions received wider publicity in a story on the New York Times’ India blog. “The thrust of the AIDS campaign should not only be on the use of condoms,” he told the reporter. “This sends the wrong message that you can have any kind of illicit sexual relationship, but as long as you’re using a condom it’s fine.” The remarks drew widespread condemnation from public health experts and activists. Anjali Gopalan of NAZ Foundation, a leading NGO in the field of sexual health, was widely quoted as saying, “Just because condom is available, not everyone starts having sex. Either ways you need to promote condom use.” Sujatha Rao, the former secretary of the department, who later served as India’s health secretary, agreed that the minister’s remarks were unfortunate. “It’s absolutely foolish to bring morality into the picture when dealing with public health,” she told me.

On 25 June, in response to the controversy, Vardhan issued a clarification in which he de-emphasised the importance of condoms once again. “Any experienced NGO activist knows that condoms sometimes break while being used,” he said. “That is why government campaigns in India, whether through the National Aids Control Organisation or the state governments, should focus on safe sex as a holistic concept which includes highlighting the role of fidelity to single partners.”

Vardhan’s comments are only the most high-profile evidence of a grim truth: the Indian government’s commitment to the national AIDS programme has eroded dramatically over the last three years. The decline is particularly surprising given that the programme has been one of the country’s most successful public health interventions in the past two decades, comparable only with the polio eradication programme. According to a report published in the medical journal The Lancet, between 2000 and 2013 the annual rate of reduction in new HIV cases in India stood at 16.3 percent, four times higher than the worldwide rate of 3.9 percent.

But, beginning in 2012, under the United Progressive Alliance government, and extending into the present National Democratic Alliance regime, a set of decisions on funding and organisation has almost completely drained the programme of the efficacy it once achieved. In the latest blow to the programme, in March this year, the union government slashed NACO’s budget by around 22 percent: from Rs 1,785 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,397 crore in 2015. Meanwhile, vital supplies of diagnostic kits and drugs have dried up across the country, endangering the lives of HIV-affected people who rely on governmental support for treatment—who, in effect, depend on the programme for their survival.

“I am afraid all the momentum built up by so many hard-working people will be entirely lost,” Rao told me. Though the programme has managed to bring down the rate of HIV infection, she said, this success was now endangered. “We may see higher incidences of infection, and a change in statistics,” she said. “The failure of the leadership will prove to be a costly mistake.” Describing this failure as a “human-rights issue,” she added, “The state can’t look the other way as people die of a preventable, manageable disease.”

INDIA DIAGNOSED its first cases of HIV in 1986. In the decades that followed, the country’s response to the disease has largely been characterised by well-coordinated, and often innovative, strategies. Generous funding and monitoring from international agencies, such as the World Bank, the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, or GFATM, and USAID, helped ensure that interventions were of a high standard. The programme’s success is particularly remarkable given that the disease, by the nature of its propagation, disproportionately affected communities that conservative sections of Indian society were—and still are—loath to accept, such as drug users, sex workers, and men who have sex with men. Though AIDS had been identified and was being combated globally by the mid 1980s, many believed that India would be protected from it by the country’s close-knit family structures and “traditional values.”

In 1986, Dr Suniti Solomon, who is credited with the diagnosis of the first Indian cases, was a teacher of microbiology at the Madras Medical College. After reading about the global spread of the disease, Solomon realised that it was imperative to track it in India, too. “I had a PhD student and I asked her to do a thesis on the subject,” Solomon said when I met her in her office in Chennai, where she now runs a clinic for HIV-affected persons. The student, she recalled, “was reluctant because she, and we, believed that, in India, men did not have sex with men—and AIDS was still considered the gay man’s disease.” But, at Solomon’s insistence, the project went ahead and the student collected blood samples from 100 female sex workers.

The researchers found that six of the samples were HIV-positive. “We immediately informed the government of India,” Solomon said, “and they had us send the samples to Johns Hopkins University to confirm the diagnosis, because back then we did not have the kits for Western blots”—a widely used technique in HIV diagnosis. Stepping out of her office for a minute, she pointed to a framed black-and-white photograph on a wall, of herself with her student at work in a laboratory, both wearing face masks. “Look, we were so naïve, we weren’t even wearing gloves,” Solomon said. “Nobody really knew much about the disease back then.”

By the next year, 135 new HIV-positive cases had been diagnosed in India, although only 14 of them had progressed to AIDS. The government acted swiftly, launching a national campaign that year to coordinate blood screenings and health education. The focus was primarily on prevention since, globally, treatment protocols were still under development, with early drugs undergoing clinical trials.

By the time the National AIDS Control Organisation was founded, in 1992, cases had been diagnosed in every state, and it was estimated that tens of thousands of people were living with the disease. That same year, the government launched what came to be termed Phase I of the National AIDS Control Programme, funded primarily by a World Bank loan. “At the time, many believed that India would have the highest number of AIDS cases in the world in the next five years,” Solomon said.

The disease continued to spread through the 1990s and the early 2000s. For the year 2006, UNAIDS—a United Nations programme to tackle AIDS—estimated that there were 2.6 million people living with HIV in India, making it the country with the third-highest burden of the disease, behind South Africa and Nigeria. The disease exacted its greatest annual toll in the country that year, with NACO reporting that 200,000 people had died of AIDS-related causes.

It was over the third phase of the AIDS programme that the spread of the disease finally began to be arrested in many parts of the country. “NACP-III was a game changer,” Rao told me. “We put in place home-grown strategies that are now recognised across the world as best practices.”

One such practice was that of targeted interventions, which were dramatically scaled up in the third phase. These specific programmes of prevention and screenings were aimed at high-risk groups, such as truck drivers, sex workers, men who have sex with men, drug users, transgender people and migrants. “We had managed to break into the remotest Indian communities,” said one activist from a domestic NGO, who has conducted various targeted intervention projects on behalf of NACO. “The thrust on condoms was extremely high at this time. We had sex workers training other sex workers on how to use condoms. There was recognition of the fact that we need to focus on prevention, along with treatment.”

Many pin this phase’s success firmly on the fact that NACO was determined to draw on the grassroots experience of civil-society organisations and networks of “people living with HIV,” or PLHIVs, many of whom were also activists with significant experience in working with high-risk groups. This was key to moving the programme towards its ambitious target, which was to reach 80 percent of the country’s high-risk population with information and prevention strategies. “The view back then,” the activist told me, “was that we cannot reverse this epidemic unless we carry the community with us. There was recognition that the partnership between government, donors and community workers was essential.”

The strategy entailed identifying places where large numbers of people were sharing needles or having unsafe sex, and then designing specific interventions, shorn of moral judgment, to minimise the risks involved. For instance, working with users of injected drugs in Manipur, NACO scaled up a successful needle exchange programme, in which users could turn in used needles and receive new ones. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, which was witnessing a sharp rise in the incidence of HIV amongst sex workers, NACO responded by increasing condom distribution and peer education efforts.

More than 70 percent of NACP-III’s total budget of $2.5 billion was earmarked for prevention campaigns. Among these initiatives was the Red Ribbon Express, launched in 2007, which went on to become one of the most successful HIV/AIDS mass-information campaigns in the world. A seven-coach train, fitted with educational and training material, was flagged off from Delhi for a year-long journey around the country. In that first year, 68,000 grassroots workers were trained through the initiative. In the Express’s third and latest phase, which ended in January 2013, the train travelled to over 50,000 small towns and villages, carrying information to more than 10 million people.

By the end of NACP-III, India’s AIDS programme had a string of achievements to its credit. From providing treatment to 80,000 people in 2006, the programme was treating around 5.16 lakh people with HIV by March 2012. According to NACO, infection rates came down 57 percent in the decade between 2000 and 2011, an achievement few had thought India capable of. “Agencies such as the UNDP and the Gates Foundation studied and evaluated what made the Indian programme a success,” Rao said. The lessons they learnt went on to inform their interventions in several other countries around the world. It was in India itself that things began to change for the worse, and with astonishing swiftness.

FOR THE FIRST TWO DECADES of its existence, between 1992 and 2012, India’s AIDS programme received the bulk of its funding from organisations outside India, including the World Bank, GFATM and USAID. According to the senior NACO official I spoke to, the programme’s success over these years owed much to the autonomy it enjoyed, as well as the involvement of these organisations. “NACO worked well as a separate unit, and external donors monitored the programmes very keenly,” the official said.

In 2012, as the programme entered its current, fourth phase, the government was expected to provide nearly 80 percent of the funding, while external donors gradually reduced their role. As government investment and control over the programme grew, however, lethargy crept into the once smooth system. “The minute donors started reducing their monitoring, red tape kicked in combined with a resource crunch,” the NACO official said. “Earlier we used to work like a corporate. Now NACO works like any other government department.”

Many believe that unplanned restructuring over the years took a toll on how well NACO functioned. JVR Prasada Rao, a former head of NACO and health secretary, currently the UN Secretary General’s envoy for AIDS in Asia, observed last month in the Hindustan Times that problems arose because “successive governments experimented with the structure of NACO.” In August last year, the NDA government revoked the department status of the AIDS programme, and with it, much of the autonomy the programme enjoyed. It once had a dedicated director general and secretary; today it is managed by an additional secretary with multiple responsibilities in the ministry. “Effectively, decision-making, fund allocation, programme planning et cetera, all slows down without a dedicated bureaucrat overseeing the programme,” Prasada Rao wrote.

According to the senior NACO official, as a result of the lack of clear leadership within the organisation, over the last year “15 to 20 people quit the Delhi office because they were disillusioned. That’s more people in a single year than in any of the last five years. But what makes it more stark is the profile of the people who have quit—intelligent, high-level officials, who have had a large role to play in the programme.”

Prasada Rao told me that in the three years that he has been a UN special envoy, he has observed other countries in Asia take their foot off the pedal after some initial success in their AIDS programmes. “The attitude is that, we have won the battle against AIDS, we have managed to control it,” he said. “I have seen this happen in recent years across Asian countries—Thailand, China, Cambodia, and Philippines. So, at that stage, we go and talk to the people heading the programme to urge them to not lose momentum.” UNAIDS’ statistics from Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka are particularly worrying, with all the countries reporting, between 2001 and 2011, increases of more than 25 percent in HIV infections.

Prasada Rao sounded an unequivocal warning about the government’s attitude. “The situation will be terrible,” he said. “India is on the brink. It can aim to eliminate the disease or it can go the way of the Philippines.” Without quick action, he said, “infection trends will reverse and we will see higher incidences of new cases. If India continues to be complacent, more and more people will die.”

In 2012, one of the programme’s biggest external donors, the GFATM, announced a $187 million grant for Phase IV. This was lower than its contributions in previous years, but nevertheless represented a substantial commitment. As is standard procedure, to access the funds the government was required to submit a detailed proposal explaining exactly how the money would be used. But it failed to follow through with this step, and for the next two years, the grant was left untapped.

Where funds were available, they were often held up, in large part due to a decision, taken by the UPA government in early 2014, to change the way money was transferred for all health programmes. Earlier, NACO had the authority to approve payments to State AIDS Control Societies, or SACS—satellite branches that locally execute the organisation’s programmes. After the UPA’s change to the transfer process, money had to first be routed to state treasuries. Then, SACS had to apply to receive funds for salaries, drug supplies and other expenses.

As Prasada Rao pointed out, “States have cash flow problems, so they don’t release the money to the state societies for months, or they don’t release the full amount.” The senior NACO official confirmed that in the months after the funding flow changed, “the money was lying in the state treasury, and in many cases it would take months to reach the societies.” Crucial programme decisions were delayed across India. The shortage of funds also had the bizarre effect of blocking further funds—with SACS unable to spend money, they were also unable to register expenditures that would justify their budgets; as a result, funds were “slashed even further,” the official said.

Prasada Rao believes that the present system is mired in the politics between the centre and the states. “The NDA government inherited this system from UPA but they can’t change it because states are very powerful,” he said. “So now, everyone is stuck with this system and we need some kind of innovative approach to circumvent it.”

The inefficiencies in securing and distributing funds have taken a toll on every aspect of the AIDS programme. The crucial targeted interventions projects, for example, began to suffer for want of money. Emails sent between July and September 2014, forwarded to me by a treatment activist, show that workers in many targeted intervention projects went unpaid for four months. One former programme manager told me that some employees in Delhi and Maharashtra, who were sex workers before joining the programme, went back to sex work when their salaries went unpaid for many months.

Scant resources affected not just the prevention programme, but also, devastatingly, diagnosis and treatment. The shortage of viral load kits, used to determine the severity of a patient’s infection, meant that treatments were conducted without any assessment of progress. These diagnostic assessments, which are offered in just nine centres around the country, are vital in the treatment regimen—if the test indicates that a patient has a low viral load, the drug cocktail is determined to be working; if the test indicates a high load, the cocktail must be modified to fight the disease. “Now, only when you fall sick do they realise the drugs are not working,” said Vikas Ahuja, the founder of the Delhi Network of Positive People, or DNP+.

Patients who are diagnosed with AIDS are put on a first line of treatment based on their diagnostic tests. If, after the treatment period, the viral load remains high, they may be shifted to a second line of treatment. If further tests reveal that this line, too, has proved ineffective, they might be shifted to a third line of treatment. “Now, they might shift you from a first- to a second-line treatment, even if the cause of the sickness is unrelated to the AIDS,” Ahuja said.

Unplanned treatment regimens greatly increase a patient’s chance of developing resistance to the drugs. “God forbid a patient should develop resistance to second-line treatments,” Ahuja said. In such a situation, patients’ lives would be greatly endangered, since, according to Ahuja, the government is yet to provide subsidised third-line treatments despite making an announcement in early 2014 that it would do so. These advanced treatments can cost up to Rs 15,000 in the market, a price beyond the means of most people who depend on public healthcare for their treatment. “Those who can access private care are already doing so,” Ahuja said. “So the only people using the programme are the ones who have no choice but to stand an hour-and-a-half to get dosage for a month.”

The shortage in the supply of diagnostic kits, according to the senior NACO official, is a result of a face-off between the government and Roche Diagnostics India Ltd, the Indian chapter of the Swiss healthcare company that has been the sole supplier of diagnostic kits in India for five years.

According to the senior NACO official, the company’s quoted price in the financial year 2013 was around Rs 1,400 per kit, with a proposed escalation in price of 15 percent in the next year. The government was unwilling to meet this even after six rounds of negotiation; in defense of its reluctance, the official said, the government claimed that Roche supplied kits to South Africa for around Rs 600 each.

In an email, the company confirmed that their price of sale to South Africa was around Rs 600, but denied that six rounds of negotiations had taken place with the Indian government. The email continued: “What we can say is that Roche has been working with NACO to supply HIV kits for the past five years and is continuing to do so.” According to the company, in November 2014, it “delivered a proposal to address NACO’s plans to scale up their HIV program.” Under this “separate proposal that would come into play when NACO is ready to scale up their HIV program,” and “considering India registers less than 10 percent of the annual test numbers of a country like South Africa,” it said, “we have offered NACO the price that is available to other large-scale access programs in other parts of the world.”

The details of Roche’s present offer and the government’s future course of action remain unclear. One official who has been privy to the negotiations told me that the company is unwilling to supply to the government because it is due five years’ worth of payments, amounting to more than Rs 5 crore. But the outcome is clear: the government is responsible for a resounding failure to supply diagnostic kits to treatment centres. Two activists separately confirmed to me that there are none available at any of the nine centres in the country. “This truly is the worst time to be an HIV patient in India in the last one decade,” the treatment activist told me.

IN 2010, the health ministry failed to renew its contract with RITES, a government enterprise headquartered in Gurgaon that had procured drugs for a number of health programmes, including AIDS prevention, the previous year. The reasons for why their contract was not renewed, up to February 2013, remain unclear. But the break with RITES was the earliest sign of the bleak outlook even for patients who have been accurately diagnosed and put on treatment.

Drug supplies also took a hit as pharmaceutical companies grew unwilling to participate in the tendering process to be awarded contracts to sell to the government. Cipla, the sole supplier of paediatric anti-HIV drugs for the country, refused to participate in government tenders between June 2013 to May 2014, citing non-payment by the government on previous orders. The general reluctance of companies to engage with the government is apparent from a November 2013 document detailing the minutes of a pre-bid meeting for the supply of paediatric drugs. After listing the names of two RITES officials who were present, the document states: “Firms which attended the pre bid conference are as follows: No firm attended the pre bid conference.”

With the programme’s supply chain halted, stocks dwindled at treatment centres through 2013 and 2014. In March 2014, the situation reached a crisis point, as centres across the country began reporting stock-outs of life-saving drugs, and uncertainty about when supplies would arrive. “We had cases of PLHIVs who were being given dosages for two to five days at a time,” said Loon Gangte of the Delhi Network of Positive People, who is himself HIV positive. “Imagine living with AIDS, and having to ask your employer for leave every five days to travel to a centre to collect your medicines.”

What particularly angers activists and people living with HIV is that the government missed out on an opportunity to replenish the supply chain. In June 2014, a month after the NDA government came to power, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma participated in and won a tender issued by RITES to supply Tenofovir—a widely used first-line antiretroviral drug. Regulations dictate that a company that wins a supplying bid must be given a notification of award, or NOA, from the government. Though drug shortages were looming, the government did not rush to follow up with the tender process—the company in turn was unwilling to proceed without a formal notification. As the treatment activist pointed out, “There was great distrust between pharma companies and NACO at the time over issues like non-payment. Aurobindo was clear they would not manufacture a single pill till an NOA was awarded.” It was only in September, three months after the company won the bid, that the government issued the notification of award, the activist said, by which time treatment centres across the country were looking at empty shelves.

According to the senior NACO official, over the last few months of 2014, the organisation’s Delhi headquarters was flooded with requests for drugs from State AIDS Control Societies, and networks of people living with HIV. With money stuck in state treasuries, NACO, which previously oversaw the flow of funds, could do little to help. Many state societies resorted to moving drugs from one district’s stock to another to meet shortages. Gangte told me he donated medicines from his own supply to people in dire need.

In a series of emails, sent in September and leaked by an activist to journalists, desperate officials in NACO attempted to cut through the governmental red tape and directly persuade Cipla to supply the organisation with paediatric drugs. “Our current supplies are expiring in Oct 2014 and we will not have anything to dispense to infants & children beyond September 2014,” Reshu Agarwal, a programme officer, wrote to Samadhan Rathod, an official at Cipla. “Even after repeated 6 time tendering and follow up, we have not been able to get t [sic] responsive/ technically successive bids from your firm.” Agarwal went on to berate the company. “Because of the lax and indifferent attitude of the firm, little children will be deprived of this life saving medicine from next month which will lead to resistance and other serious repurcussions which may have adverse affects on life of these children.”

To tide over the immediate crisis, Agarwal pleaded with the company to provide the organisation with three months’ worth of a particular syrup under their corporate social responsibility obligations, “so that the infants and children who are on this drug do not suffer from discontinuation of treatment.” Eventually, Cipla did supply the drugs, and, according to a statement from the company, it is currently participating in tenders which are under evaluation. “Once the applications are checked, NACO will place orders,” a company representative said. “No orders have been placed by NACO so far. It is believed that this process will take two months.”

The government also resorted to importing drugs from countries to which India exported them in the first place. Indeed, India is often referred to as the “pharmacy of the developing world” because of its production of affordable generic medicines. According to a report by the international humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières, the reduction in drug prices resulting from competition with Indian generic drugs was a major factor in expanding the scope of HIV treatment worldwide over the past few decades. The report states that “more than 80% of the HIV medicines used to treat 6.6 million people in developing countries come from Indian producers, and 90% of paediatric HIV medicines are Indian-produced.” “So the question that has consistently been asked of India is: why is it not able to provide coverage to its own citizens?” Prasada Rao, the former head of NACO, said.

The treatment activist told me that in October 2014, the Clinton Foundation donated 1,200 bottles of a particular syrup to meet a shortfall. “The irony is that the Clinton Foundation diverted those drugs from Nigeria,” the activist said. “But, incredibly, they had been sent from India to Nigeria in the first place.” In another instance, in October last year, NACO received drug donations from Médecins Sans Frontières for high-burden areas such as Manipur and Mumbai. “It is such a shame that the government at the centre talks about national pride but we had to turn to an NGO and ask for drugs for our national programme,” said the senior NACO official. “This kind of negligence is unthinkable in any other sector. It is criminal.”

Sujatha Rao blames the lack of leadership for the stock-outs crisis. “There is complete leadership failure at NACO, and they have nobody to blame but themselves,” she said. “Stock-outs are a predictable problem, why didn’t anyone see it coming and address it before it got out of hand? Why didn’t the additional secretary go all the way to the PM with this issue?”

Despite repeated attempts to reach them by email, and telephone, the current health minister JP Nadda, the health secretary, and the additional secretary of NACO did not respond. In an interview in February with Mint’s Vidya Krishnan—who has been following this story since 2013, when warnings about impending stock-outs first began to emerge—Nadda said that the government had ironed out its problems with tenders, and that none of the government’s health programmes would suffer due to a lack of funds. “His exact quote was, ‘AIDS was a concern ten years back’—a line now adopted by most health officials who have the power to resolve the crisis,” Krishnan told me.

In communications with frontline workers, the government has assured them that stock-outs are not imminent. But reports from the ground belie this claim. “I was just in a meeting with local SACS and we were told that Tamil Nadu—which also supplies Kerala, Pondicherry and Andaman and Nicobar—will run out of first- and second-line drugs by the end of April,” P Kousalya of the Positive Women’s Network told me when we met in Chennai last month. According to her, NACO has instructed state societies to make purchases with the promise that they would later be reimbursed. “Andhra Pradesh did that a few months ago, but they still haven’t received the money,” she said. NACO did not respond to queries about this matter.

In December last year, Loon Gangte, along with other civil society activists, set up a “Stop Stock-Outs Campaign” and issued a strongly worded email to international health organisations and initiatives such as the World Health Organisation, GFATM and others, “to not only intervene at the highest level to raise the issue with the Indian government but also provide buffer stocks to NACO and PLHIV networks.” Networks of people living with HIV had been donating drugs to meet the demand, Gangte wrote, “but the growing number of shortages and stock-outs means we cannot, with limited resources, address the current crisis.”

I met Gangte one afternoon in early March in his tiny three-room office in Neb Sarai, a locality in south Delhi. A slender, soft-spoken man, he seemed reluctant to discuss the issue at first, trailing off frequently into silence. It was just after lunchtime, and Gangte’s three-year-old son played videogames on a tablet while his father sat on a couch with papers scattered around him, containing weekly analyses of stock-outs at every treatment centre in Delhi, which DNP+ is monitoring closely. A cup of tea grew cold on a table next to him.

Gangte’s role in DPN+ does not include any kind of programme management, he told me; but he has had to coordinate between NACO, pharmaceutical companies and the procurement agent RITES to try and ensure that some drugs reach people in dire need. “I don’t want to do all this, but look how bizarre the situation has become,” he said. He waved a sheaf of papers in the air, documents tracking courier delays across the country.

“On 18 September, drugs were shipped from Hyderabad to Imphal,” he said. “A month later, on 16 October, the drugs had only reached Guwahati.” His voice trembled, and it was apparent that he could barely contain his anger. “It’s because of the government’s complacency and negligence that people like me are stuck without drugs,” he said. “Money leaves one place and doesn’t reach where it’s supposed to, at least not on time.” He scrolled through details of the courier shipments on his laptop. “Why can’t they just change the courier company?” he said. “Because, honestly, a small thing like that is the difference between life and death for somebody like me.”