The Second Coming

ON THE EVENING of 19 February 2017, some of the biggest celebrities in Malayalam cinema gathered at the Durbar Hall grounds in Kochi. The property is commonly used to host cultural events, including film promotions and award nights, but on this day, the meeting was about something far grimmer. It had been called to protest an incident that had shocked the Kerala film fraternity, and revealed some of its deepest fault lines. Among those present were high-profile directors such as Kamal and Lal, and the actors Mammootty, Dileep and Manju Warrier.

“It is with a lot of sadness and even more anger that we have come together here,” Warrier began, when it was her turn to speak. Visibly shaken, she continued, “I don’t think it’s possible to express through words what I feel at the moment.” Two days earlier, her friend, a prominent woman actor, had been waylaid and abducted on the national highway from Thrissur to Kochi. Seven men sexually assaulted her for nearly two hours in a moving vehicle. The assault, which included oral rape, according to details reproduced later in a bail petition for one of the accused, was reportedly recorded on video. In it, the men can allegedly be heard asking the abducted woman to cooperate so that she is clearly identifiable in the video. Presumably, it was meant to later be used for blackmail and intimidation. However, after the horrifying ordeal was over, the assault victim lodged a case at the Nedumbassery police station in Ernakulam, got herself physically examined at a government medical college and appeared before a judicial magistrate and recorded her statement in private.

“There is a criminal conspiracy behind this,” Warrier continued. “Whoever is behind this criminal conspiracy should be brought to light, and we all need to show our support.” Her short speech made a significant impact—the media quickly picked up her assertion that this was not a spontaneous attack, but a carefully planned crime. Investigators, too, probed the crime as one of conspiracy.

In the following months, there was a widespread outcry from the public, demanding justice for the victim. The crime created numerous rifts within various coteries in the film fraternity and attracted sustained media attention that ensured that the conspiracy angle was not forgotten. The leading Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhoomi quoted the celebrated lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri as saying, “We have amongst us those who are linked to goonda gangs. Our cinema has people who, like crocodiles, are capable of hurting others. They have played a role in this too.”

Four months later, in a sensational development, the police in Kochi arrested one of the most powerful players in the industry, the self-styled “janapriya nayakan,” or popular hero, Dileep—Warrier’s ex-husband. Dileep remained in custody for 85 days, during which time he was denied bail four times; he was finally granted it on 3 October. The Kerala High court, on 24 July, explained the grounds for denying him bail: “The case is unique, considering its seriousness, meticulous planning, cruel nature of execution and being a crime executed to wreak vengeance on a woman by engaging criminals, to sexually abuse her. Courts have to be circumspect in granting bail in such cases.” The remand report—a document that provides reasons to keep the accused in custody—filed by the police on 11 July before the magistrate court in Angamaly, stated that Dileep had personal enmity with the complainant for stoking marital discord between him and Warrier. According to the report, Dileep plotted the crime as far back as in 2013, along with the prime accused, Sunil Kumar, better known as Pulsar Suni—a moniker earned because of his penchant for stealing Pulsar motorcycles and making high-end modifications to them. Dileep consistently denied any association with Pulsar Suni, despite photographic evidence of the two together. Dileep’s lawyers claimed that the whole case around the assault was being built without any evidence, and that their client had become a victim of a media trial. The bail petition argued that the allegations were “nothing but surmises and conjectures of the most debased kind.” The police, till date, have not found two crucial pieces of evidence—the mobile phone that was used to record the assault and a memory card—but claim to have 19 pieces of evidence against Dileep.

Warrier published a handwritten post on Facebook on 29 July 2014 trying to stem the harassment that she said a number of her friends in the industry were receiving for being “home-wreckers.” Referring to rumours that some of her friends “were the reason behind some of my personal decisions”— presumably referring to her decision to divorce Dileep—she said, “It is hurting them, and me. My decisions are mine and I am the reason for its after effects too. None of them have forced or motivated me to take those decisions.” The gossip that swirled around her friends, she added, was “adversely affecting their personal life and artistic work. I am hoping that with this note I can put an end to all such gossip. I ask them for forgiveness for all the pain that I have caused them due to this.”

That she was taking pains to shield her friends was unsurprising given Dileep’s reputation as a man willing to go to great lengths to exact vengeance. Among those who have described Dileep this way is the prominent director Vinayan, who, after a falling out with Dileep in 2008, found himself ostracised in the industry. Vinayan said in a newspaper interview, “I have always said that when it comes to vengeance, Dileep is at a different level. His resolve to get back at people who have antagonised him is incomparable. Show me one person in the industry who has survived after falling out with him. Wrecking careers is like having a cup of tea for him.” The late Thilakan, a critically acclaimed actor and winner of 11 state and national awards, would also find himself similarly shunned by the industry for acting in a film directed by Vinayan in 2009. He said on television in 2011, “Those sitting at the top are a mafia that is engaged in organised crime.”

Dileep had built up his position as a major power broker over the last two decades in an ecosystem that relied heavily on personal connections and influence. He became central in creating new networks of production, distribution and fan associations, carving out his place alongside the industry heavyweights Mammootty and Mohanlal, who were themselves part of many of these circles of influence. He joined many trade associations, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, or AMMA, and other bodies such as the Kerala Film Producer’s Association and Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Federation.

Following his arrest, there were moves to expel him from these organisations, most notably from AMMA—ultimately the only body that followed through on these intentions. However, there was also a steady stream of comments from high-profile actors and others painting Dileep as the real “victim.” His supporters started a campaign called “avanodoppam,” meaning “with him,” on social media, to counter the campaign to ensure justice for the survivor, which was called “avalkkoppam,” or “with her.” The backlash against those who supported the victim, and the way it polarised the film community, was a reminder of how heavily the Malayalam film world was weighed against the interests of women.

After Dileep was released on bail, the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, which had been set up under him, sought to reinstate him as its head, though he refused to take the position. The demand for bringing him back into AMMA also grew louder. His latest film, Ramaleela, was running to packed theatres. Its main competition was Warrier’s Udhaharanam Sujatha. Both films were released on the same day.

Supporters of the victim launched an online campaign demanding a boycott of Dileep’s movies. This prompted Warrier to issue a statement asking people to watch both the films. “A single person is not a movie, it is the effort of many,” she said. “It is also the hard work of spotboys, cooks, and those whose names do not even make it to the credits.”

THERE IS A DIRECT CORRELATION between the crests and troughs in Manju Warrier’s acting career and in her relationship with Dileep. Warrier burst onto the scene in 1995—young, vibrant and full of energy. She acted in 20 movies between then and 1999, in what is now popularly called her “first innings.” Her screen presence and acting prowess immediately distinguished her as an undeniable talent. In comparison, Dileep’s acting was widely considered mediocre, his craft more honed towards mimicry and popular entertainment than serious drama. Warrier married Dileep in 1998, at the peak of her career, having already won a Kerala State Film award and Filmfare awards. She then followed an unwritten rule in the Malayalam film world—once women actors get married, they must drop out of the public gaze. Soon after he and Warrier got married, Dileep famously told a magazine that he did not want his wife “hugging and acting” with others. Warrier gave up acting, much to the dismay of several directors who had signed her on for projects. She became a stay-at-home wife and mother, and avoided the limelight for the next 15 years.

