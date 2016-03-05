The Body Politic

UMA PREMAN STOOD UP, pulled aside the pallu of her sari, and showed me a long, sickle-shaped scar on her right abdomen. “32 stitches,” she said. “People say I look young, and I tell them when you lose a kidney you lose ten years.”

Preman is 45 years old, petite and constantly animated. I met her in October, in the office of the Santhi Medical Information Centre—an NGO she founded in 1997, and runs from the ground floor of her house, in a bucolic neighborhood in the temple town of Guruvayur, in central Kerala. She told me her story from behind her desk, reeling off medical facts, sharing jokes, and occasionally breaking tempo to call out to an assistant for a file she wanted me to see. On the walls around us were numerous prize certificates she had received for her social work, including one proclaiming her “Woman of the Year 2014.”

In 1998, in her capacity as a social worker, Preman took an 18-year-old who had fallen from a tree to a hospital in Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu. Doctors there told her that the patient had suffered “brain death”: he had no electrical function in the brain, but blood was still pumping through his body because he was on life support. In such cases, multiple organs, including the heart, lungs, pancreas, kidneys and liver, can be extracted for transplants. “The neurosurgeon there told me, ‘Uma, why don’t you suggest to the family that he do cadaveric transplantation?’” Preman recalled. The family donated both the young man’s kidneys. “That was my first exposure to transplants.”

A year later, she was back in the same hospital with a kidney patient. Sitting in the waiting room next to her was Salil Balakrishnan. At the time, Balakrishnan, who is also from Guruvayur, was 24 years old, and worked in an automotive workshop in Tamil Nadu. He had a hereditary kidney disorder, which had claimed his mother when he was a teenager. His kidneys were failing, and he was dying. He needed a transplant, and the only choice seemed to be to buy one on the black market. Balakrishnan told Preman his story, and, in an instant, she made a decision. “I said, ‘I will give you,’” Preman recalled, “because I had that cadaveric transplant story in my mind.”

Tests of their blood groups and a number of other biological markers showed that Preman was a matching donor, and she went before a medical board in Chennai to prove that she was not being paid to donate. She and Balakrishnan had surgery—whence the 32 stitches, as this was before today’s less invasive surgical procedures—and the transplant was a success. Preman became, by all accounts that I heard, the first person from Kerala known to have voluntarily donated a kidney to a stranger.

At the time, it was very rare for people to donate kidneys even to close relatives, as doing so was considered dangerous. How could you ask your daughter or sister to put her life at risk to save yours? Freely giving a kidney to a stranger was almost unthinkable. In Guruvayur, Preman became a phenomenon.

“I came back to Guruvayur and suddenly 300 people need my other kidney,” she said, laughing. Preman realised there was an enormous demand for kidneys, so her organisation began going to people’s homes, urging them to donate at least to members of their own families. She and Balakrishnan often met kidney patients’ families together, and theirs proved a powerful example. Over the last decade and a half, Preman told me, they have motivated several hundred donations within families.

In time, Preman’s NGO also started a unit to provide low-cost dialysis. Most kidney patients can live a long time “if they can do ten dialyses a month,” Preman explained, and that way many can also avoid a transplant altogether. A new kidney cannot be the only option, she realised, because post-operation costs, particularly for medicines, can be as high as R10,000 a month, and often there are related health complications.

Balakrishnan suffered complications after the transplant, but he managed to pull through. For a while, he continued to work in Tamil Nadu, but he wanted to move back home to Guruvayur. His parents were dead and his sister was married, so he came to live in Preman’s house. Now, with his brother-in-law away working in the Gulf, his sister and her two children live there too.

People who sell a kidney only get money, Preman told me, but she had received something else. “Everyday my prayer is, ‘Oh God, please take care of Salil.’ He is my brother.”

HUMANS HAVE TWO KIDNEYS, each roughly the size of a mango, located at the bottom of the ribcage and on either side of the spine. These make urine by filtering waste and excess water from the blood, which pumps through them at roughly a litre per minute. When they start to fail, toxins build up in the body, causing nausea, fatigue, muscle cramps, and any of a number of other symptoms. If the dysfunction is untreated, the consequences are fatal. Yet someone with two working kidneys can do perfectly fine with only one. Hence, humans can donate a kidney while still alive. (We can also donate a part of our liver, as it soon grows back.)

Estimates say that about 10 percent of the global population suffers from some degree of kidney dysfunction, often as a consequence of diabetes or high blood pressure. If diagnosed early, in many cases kidney disease can be controlled through diet and medication. But for patients with advanced kidney disease—that is, without a single working kidney—the only way to survive is dialysis. This entails filtering the blood externally, through a machine, three times a week for three to five hours each time. Without this, a patient can survive, at best, for a matter of weeks. But even with dialysis, many patients require a transplant after a time. By some calculations, as many as 90 percent of people with advanced kidney disease die for lack of dialysis or a transplant.

India does not have centralised reporting of figures on kidney disease or organ transplants, and state-by-state data is patchy and often unreliable. But, according to Dr Saudan Singh, the director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation—a central government body working to create a coordinated organ-transplant network across India—every year some 200,000 Indians develop kidney disorders severe enough to require transplants, and only about 8,000 kidney transplants are performed.

Of those, a large number—nobody knows just how many—involve donations from close relatives of the recipients. A small but growing fraction of cases involve cadaveric transplants, from brain-dead donors. All other instances involve unrelated donors and recipients, and here a large share of the “donors” are paid. This is illegal. In 1994, India banned all commercial trade in organs, and defined strict rules for both cadaveric and live donations. Yet, at the time, neither the central government nor any state offered a reliable, legal method for getting a kidney, leaving many patients to choose between breaking the law or death.

Legally, donors unrelated to their intended recipient have to go before an authorised medical committee to prove that they are not being paid or coerced. Yet, across India, networks of agents connect willing sellers to patients in need, and coach them in how to convince screening committees that their motives are altruistic. Numerous websites offer listings of people ready to sell kidneys and livers, and listings of people looking to buy them.

The illicit trade in kidneys was long entrenched in Kerala, too, and the state has witnessed several related scandals. For instance, in 2002, investigative journalists unearthed a racket in central Kerala that involved many donors from poor tribal communities supplying kidneys to private hospitals. One tribal woman was pressured into donating by her family, even though she was pregnant at the time and, for that alone, should have been disqualified by a screening committee. A tribal man agreed to sell a kidney for R3 lakh, but later complained that middlemen had duped him out of the money.

Since the late 2000s, though, the situation in Kerala has changed. A popular movement for organ donation has taken hold, propelled in no small part by exemplars such as Preman. Remarkably, the black market is now in retreat. Last autumn, I set out for Kerala to better understand how this unique movement took shape. I tracked down individuals who have been crucial to it, and spoke to numerous experts in the state and beyond. I quickly realised that this is not a story just about kidneys, or organ donation, or medicine. This is also a story about how social change happens. I understood that when it comes to organ transplants, medicine as a technical discipline has now hit hurdles beyond its power. For all the innovations in transplantation over the last decades—including methods that have lowered the rates of rejection of transplanted organs by recipients’ bodies, and so greatly increased the pool of potential donors for each patient—medicine is still powerless to produce organs itself, and so constrained by a lack of donors. Every transplant, inescapably, involves a deeply human, and hence social, interaction between a donor, a recipient, and their loved ones—one which brings into play questions of social organisation and mores. Simply put, how people approach organ transplants tells you a lot about the society they live in. And as all of India confronts the same chronic shortage of legal donors that Kerala is steadily overcoming, there are lessons it could draw from how this society responded when faced with a matter of life or death.

DO YOU KNOW that my father named me after Salil Chowdhury, Salil Balakrishnan asked me when we met in Guruvayur. I knew the Kolkata-born composer and songwriter’s extensive work in Bengali, and some of his Hindi film music too. Every night, I told Balakrishnan, I put my daughter to sleep with one of Chowdhury’s Bengali songs. But I had no idea that Chowdhury was also well known in Kerala, where neither Hindi nor Bengali has great popularity.

Balakrishnan told me that Chowdhury set the music for several hit Malayalam films, including the classic Chemmeen—based on an eponymous novel about a tragic love across religious lines in a fishing village. It was the film’s fiftieth anniversary, and he had recently seen it again on television. What amazed him, he said, is that Chowdhury, in his music, seems to have understood Malayalis’ deepest emotions even without knowing Malayalam.

Balakrishnan is now 40 years old, and runs a workshop where he builds ambulances. He is soft spoken, especially when compared to Preman. I asked about his health, and he said he was fine. Besides a home and a single pair of kidneys, I learnt, he and Preman also share a great love of cinema.

Once in a while, Preman told me, “I’ll call him at the workshop and say, ‘What do you feel like?’ And he’ll say, ‘Let’s go for a movie,’ and I’ll feel like going for a movie.”

Of all the film stars, she said, her idol is the Tamil actor MG Ramachandran—popularly called MGR. Preman’s family is from the town of Palakkad, in Kerala, but she grew up in Coimbatore, across the border with Tamil Nadu, where her father worked in a mill. He was also a social worker, and would travel to villages by bullock cart to promote family planning and provide basic medical care—sometimes with his daughter in tow. On occasion, Preman recalled, her father brought orphans to their house, and the children went to school with her. Her parents were Nairs—and hence high-caste—and the children were mostly Dalits. This became a problem for her mother. When Preman was eight years old, her mother left the family and returned to Kerala. Her parents divorced, and Preman had no contact with her mother for the next decade.

After her parents separated, little Uma ran the household, doing chores and even keeping daily accounts. In the evenings, her father would go out to do his social work. Preman, left to herself, made a second home of the local movie theatre, which was housed in a tent. The first show started at 6 pm, she recalled. You paid 50 paisa, and sat cross-legged on the sand. It was the same movie every night for months on end, and after a few days the theatre people stopped charging her for admission.

For at least a year, the movie on show was Aayirathil Oruvan, which starred MGR. “I must have seen it 400 times,” Preman said. In the film, MGR plays a doctor who serves ordinary people. After the dictator of his country kidnaps him and sends him to an island to work as a slave, the doctor organises his fellow convicts to rebel against their rulers. They win their freedom, and eventually the doctor returns home, overthrows the dictator, and is offered the crown. He refuses, and returns to his life of medical service. In between all this, there are pirates and sword fights, and a love story—everything to capture the imagination of a lively little girl.

“I’ve seen every MGR film,” Preman said. “In every movie, MGR is telling the same thing: India is your country. Corruption is bad. Don’t take anything that is not yours.” Sitting in the first row in that tent, on the sand, night after night, Preman told me, she used to think, “he is advising me! I used to communicate with him. I would say, ‘Yes, yes.’”

After she finished class 12, Preman went to Kolkata, to work with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. She spent three months there, she said, but had difficulties because she did not speak Bengali. The sisters sent her to volunteer at the Pope Paul Peace Home, a Catholic charity near Guruvayur.

In Guruvayur, she married a man named Preman, and had a son. It was not a happy match, made worse by the fact that her husband became very sick. “For six years he had multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis,” Preman recalled. “He was taking his medications and nothing was happening. Doctors kept saying he wasn’t taking his medications, but he was taking them. We went from one doctor to another doctor. We didn’t know what this thing was: multi-drug-resistant TB.”

After her husband died, Preman spent two months travelling across India, visiting hospitals and medical colleges, interviewing doctors, trying to learn as much as she could about all aspects of modern healthcare. Essentially, she gave herself a crash course in medicine. Then she came back to Guruvayur, to found the Santhi Medical Information Centre.

Anyone can come to the NGO with a medical question, to get information about a disease and be referred to good specialists and treatment options in the area, Preman said. “Everybody needs information. I can tell you which doctor to go see, who is good. I work as a guide.”

Preman said she still goes to Coimbatore, a three-hour drive to the east, just to watch Tamil films, arriving in time for the day’s first show, at 8 am, and watching four movies in four theatres before returning past midnight. “And any film by Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, I’ll go watch first day, first show,” she said. “First day first show!”

Preman’s son, Sharad, was three years old when his father died. He seems to have inherited his mother’s passion for cinema, and is now an assistant director, working on Tamil films in Chennai. He was in Guruvayur when I visited, getting ready to join his mother on a trip to Muscat, in Oman. The two were to be guests at an event organised by the Malayali community there—part of the hundreds of thousands of Malayalis working in the Gulf. Preman is well connected to that diaspora, and receives much of the funding for her organisation from it.

Recently, she collaborated with a Malayali radio DJ in the Gulf to co-author a fictionalised account of her life, titled Nilachoru—literally, “moon-food.” When she was growing up, she told me, in her father’s mill quarters in Coimbatore, there were ten families living in her building. “On full-moon nights, we would gather outside,” she said. “Each family would bring one dish. Under the full moon, we would all eat together. We would share stories. … That night is called nilachoru.”

For Preman, it was a vision of an ideal society.

KERALA HAS SEEN ENORMOUS transformation over the last century, on various aspects of social welfare—and, most importantly, in how people treat one another. At the end of the nineteenth century, the population of what is Kerala today was divided into countless mini communities—including ones that were not only untouchable but also “unseeable”—locked into complex rituals of hierarchy, obeisance and humiliation. Yet even back then, social change was underway. In the mid 1800s, Kuriakose Elias Chavara, a Catholic priest, set up a network of schools open to all castes and communities, and also founded the first Malayalam newspaper.

Other prominent reformers included the ascetic Narayana Guru, from the low-caste Ezhava community, who, through the turn of the century, led a movement against caste prejudice, and in favour of social justice and self-respect.

In 1956, the state of Kerala was scrabbled together from a patchwork of Malayalam-speaking districts. The following year, the state elected a Communist government that, among other things, initiated reforms in public education and health, and a campaign of land redistribution that shook up the old order of castes and classes. Ever since, political control of the state has oscillated between the Congress and Communist-led alliances, but all parties have largely upheld a consensus emphasising education, healthcare and social equality. Alongside this, over the course of the twentieth century, Kerala has seen numerous movements for education and social uplift initiated by various groups—Nairs and Ezhavas, Muslims and Catholics, and leftist reformists of various stripes.

Today, Kerala has near-universal literacy, and, according to official data for 2013, a life expectancy of 74.8 years—the highest of any state in India, which has a country-wide average of 67.5 years. The state’s infant mortality rate, considered a key indicator of human development, is also the best in India, at just 12 per 100,000 live births. That is almost a quarter of the national rate of 40, and almost half of that in second-ranked Tamil Nadu, where the figure is 21. Kerala’s health and education statistics are similar to those of the United States and Western Europe, even though its income levels are nowhere close to the West’s, and remain comparable to those of other Indian states. Kerala is also striking in that its development indicators are largely uniform across its diverse population—roughly half Hindu, a quarter Muslim and a quarter Christian, with each community further divided into distinct castes and sub-groups. All of which suggests that Kerala’s development does not owe primarily to wealth, but rather to a long history of social and political activism for the common good, itself built on a firm belief in a shared society.

The organ donation movement is neither the first nor the only example of a mass movement leading to social change in Kerala. In the 1980s, for instance, a literacy movement swept across the state, starting as a set of popular civic measures before being institutionalised by the state. More recently, Kerala has pioneered a community-based system of palliative care, which has been institutionalised by local panchayats, even as India continues to rank among the worst places in the world to die. Here again, Malayali society has mobilised to address a societal problem that purely medical approaches to public health could not.

In much of the rest of India today, societal problems seem to increasingly yield only private solutions. If the electricity supply is irregular, you buy an inverter. If the water supply is polluted, then you buy a water filter. If the air in your city is toxic, you buy air purifiers. If public transport is falling apart, you buy an air-conditioned car. But such piecemeal approaches—often affordable solely to the rich—only address the symptoms of the problems, and not the causes. Taking on those requires each citizen to feel an equal part of society, of an imagined community of strangers, and to feel bound by obligations and attachments to people not part of his or her family, caste or religious community.

In Kerala, I found plenty of this affinity with strangers. The people involved in the organ donation movement, many of whom I met, represent a wide cross-section of Malayali society, cutting across classes, religious beliefs and walks of life. Together, they show that, whether in Kerala or beyond, changing how we deal with organ transplants, or any other common ill, requires first a collective change of heart.

IN THE LATE 2000S, a decade after Uma Preman gave a kidney to Salil Balakrishnan, voluntary kidney donations from strangers were still almost unheard of in Kerala. To change that, and to really get the state talking and thinking of a different way, it took more acts of selflessness—first by a priest, then by a millionaire—and some very astute publicity.

The office of the Kidney Federation of India, or KFI, which has been working to encourage voluntary organ donation for over six years, is in a shopping centre in the city of Thrissur, an hour’s drive from Guruvayur. There, I met the jovial Thomas Joseph, a retired bank officer who now volunteers full-time as the organisation’s CEO. He told me he found the work a refreshing change from giving out and collecting loans all his life. “Also,” he said, “you realise you are such a lucky fellow, that your kidneys are working.”

Joseph told me the story of Father Davis Chiramel, the founder of the KFI. Chiramel himself was outside the country—as, Joseph said, he is for much of each year—travelling to drum up support for organ donation and funds for the organisation from the vast Malayali diaspora.

In 2009, Chiramel was a parish priest in Vadanappally, a village 20 kilometres west of Thrissur, on the Malabar coast. One day, some locals came to him. Gopinathan, an electrician in the village, needed a kidney. His wife wanted to donate one, but the couple’s blood groups did not match. Gopinathan’s friends decided to purchase a kidney from an agent, and formed a committee to raise funds. They asked to use Chiramel’s church for a meeting.

The priest objected, pointing out that buying a kidney would be illegal. Gopinathan’s supporters responded that without a donor the man would die. Who, they asked the priest, would just give the sick man a kidney? Would he?

On the spur of the moment, Chiramel said he would. He had never even met Gopinathan, and knew nothing about kidney donation aside from the fact that the human body has two kidneys but needs only one.

As Joseph told it, when Gopinathan met Chiramel, the electrician tried to change the priest’s mind. But, after determining that he and Gopinathan matched, Chiramel went through with the donation. What’s more, Chiramel publicised the event, and started the KFI to persuade others to emulate him.

In 2010, the priest organised a yatra from Kasaragod, in the north of Kerala, to Thiruvananthapuram, in the south, to encourage kidney donations between family members. “Here was a man who had given, and he was asking you to give also,” Joseph said. “It was very convincing.”

One of those influenced by Chiramel was Kochouseph Chittilappilly, the founder and chairman of V-Guard, a brand of electrical appliances with a net worth of over R375 crore, or about $55 million.

I met Chittilappilly in Kochi, a three-hour drive south of Thrissur, in a high-rise office building on the outskirts of the city that houses the headquarters of the Kochouseph Chittilappilly Foundation. Chittilappilly started out making and selling voltage stabilisers in 1977, and created the circuit boards for the first ones himself. In the 1980s, as remittances from migrants in the Gulf grew, more and more households in Kerala bought air-conditioners, and voltage stabilisers with them. V-Guard boomed, and Chittilappilly became one of the wealthiest businessmen in the state. These days, Chittilappilly told me, he leaves managing the company mostly to his two sons, while he focusses on charitable work through his organisation.

After Chittilappilly read about Chiramel in a newspaper, he called the priest to say he was ready to be a donor. The priest asked if he was joking. Chittilappilly was not. The next day, Chiramel came to the businessman’s house. Chittilappilly’s family, and especially his wife, opposed his wish, but he prevailed.

Chittilappilly told Chiramel he did not want to know the recipient, and wanted the donation to happen in private. The priest, though, sensed an opportunity for a media coup. He called a press conference, where he invited Chittilappilly and the would-be recipient: Joy Ulahannan, a truck driver from the city of Kottayam. Ulahannan’s wife and small child were present too.

As it emerged, Ulahannan’s wife had been willing to donate, but was not a suitable donor for her husband. Still, she was ready to give a kidney to someone else. So, Chiramel suggested a donation chain. In early 2011, the businessman gave a kidney to the truck driver. The truck driver’s wife donated one to a young man named Arun Raj. Raj’s mother donated to a man named Muralidharan, whose wife donated to a man named Unnikrishnan. There the chain stopped, but only because the next willing donor, Unnikrishnan’s wife, was found to have a heart condition and disqualified. Chittilappilly’s donation thus led to four transplants.

The news of one of Kerala’s biggest businessmen donating a kidney to a truck driver made headlines across the state. It was one thing for a priest or social worker—people who had chosen paths of selfless service—to donate to a stranger. This was something else, and people were fascinated. Chittilappilly had a company, a wife, two sons and a grandchild. He seemed to have had an enormous amount to lose. After the operation, the businessman started receiving invitations to speak at numerous seminars and forums. He told me that people asked him all sorts of delicate questions, including euphemistic ones about his sexual ability. “And I kept saying, ‘It has no effect on my family life. I’m normal!’”

“The fact is, that it is not a big thing,” Chittilappilly told me. “Anybody can do it.” He said he barely gives the operation any mind anymore. “I’m thinking about it today because you have come. Otherwise, I don’t think about it. I function normally with one kidney.”

Chittilappilly’s decision, it seemed, had been motivated by a rigorously logical approach to social welfare. As we spoke, he emphasised that, “basically, I’m a technically minded person.” Before starting V-Guard, he did a Master of Science degree in physics, with the intent of becoming a scientist, and, he said, he had taken an interest in social problems from an early age. He started thinking about kidney donation before he had ever heard of Chiramel, after the mother of one of his daughters-in-law developed kidney failure. Chittilappilly said he “didn’t know her very well,” but through his daughter-in-law he kept up on her treatment. “At that time,” he told me, “they also met agents in Kochi, who were asking 5 to 6 lakhs.” Ultimately, the patient died. She was only in her mid fifties.

Chittilappilly began reading up on kidney transplants and speaking with nephrologists. He discovered that while transplants often cause complications in recipients, for donors the risks are very low. The “failure rate” for them, he said, is just 0.01 percent, because anyone with conditions that could cause later problems—say, high blood sugar or hypertension—is barred from donating in the first place. According to studies in the United States, complications occur in only 150 of every 10,000 donors, and deaths occur in only three—a rate of 0.03 percent. There has been no proof of any long-term difficulties arising from donation.

Having come to that realisation, for Chittilappilly the logical question became not why someone should donate, but why anyone would not. And so he did. But after the transplant, as he continued to learn more, he realised that live donations can only go so far in solving the chronic shortage of donors, both of kidneys and of other organs, facing India and much of the world.

Chittilappilly “was dragged into the particular subject of cadaver organ donations.” These offer much more hope to people in need, since each cadaveric donor can provide multiple organs—including ones, such as the heart and lungs, that live donors simply cannot give. In many countries with good systems for coordinating transplants, cadavers account for the majority of organ donations. India, however, has among the lowest rates of cadaveric donation in the world. So Chittilappilly’s foundation, in collaboration with numerous other groups, began working to encourage organ donation in cases of brain death—which, by law, requires the consent of the family of the deceased. Today, the foundation holds a function every six months to felicitate families who have gone through with cadaveric donation of the organs of their loved ones.

THERE IS NOW A BROAD CONSENSUS among those involved with organ donation in Kerala that the only complete solution to the shortage of transplants of all kinds would be a large rise in cadaveric donations. The medical community agrees on this point too, in Kerala and beyond, and I heard it echoed by several professionals. Dr Phillip Thomas, who heads the transplant unit at Lakeshore Hospital, a super-specialty private hospital in Kochi, told me that there are nearly 5,000 deaths from road accidents in Kerala each year. If even ten percent of the victims donated their organs, that would mean 500 donors, and 1,000 kidneys, he said. “This is enough for Kerala and three states around”—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

In 2012, the Kerala government set up a nodal agency for transplants—the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing, or KNOS—to maintain lists of donors and waiting patients, and to coordinate all donations. That same year, Chiramel organised a second yatra across the state, this time to promote donation in cases of brain death. During it, 400,000 Malayalis registered as willing cadaveric donors. Today, over 600,000 have signed on.

Thomas pointed out that the KNOS is not the first organisation of its kind. The first big shift toward cadaveric donations in India, he said, happened in Tamil Nadu—which was, until recently, considered a hub of the illegal organ trade. In 2007, revelations of a spike in the number of poor people selling their kidneys following the 2004 tsunami led to a scandal in the state. The next year, doctors and government officials came together to establish an effective regulatory framework for transplants in the state, and to recognise that these are a “state subject.” This resulted in several legal changes that ensured strict enforcement of existing norms at all hospitals permitted to conduct transplants, and also in the creation of a state-level transplant agency—first called the TNOS, and eventually renamed TRANSTAN—that later provided the model for the KNOS.

Earlier, cadaveric donations, when they took place, were coordinated within individual hospitals. Now, TRANSTAN is notified whenever the organs of a brain-dead person become available at any hospital in Tamil Nadu, and the agency coordinates the delivery of them to a queue of patients registered with it. According to MOHAN, a Chennai-based NGO, in 2008, Tamil Nadu counted just seven brain-dead donors, and 28 resulting transplants. Last year, under the stewardship of TRANSTAN, the state had 155 cadaveric donors, who provided 890 individual transplants, 292 of which were kidneys.

But while Kerala was following an earlier example in setting up the KNOS, how it arrived at this step set it apart. In Tamil Nadu, the impulse for action came from the top—doctors and administrators. In Kerala, it came from ordinary people. Here, the formal body did not spark change, but rather consolidated and formalised an existing social movement—as was the case with the institutionalisation of the literacy movement decades ago.

Thanks to the groundwork the organ-donation movement had already done, the KNOS provoked a more concerted popular response than TRANSTAN could. Dr Ramdas Pisharody, the first head of the KNOS and now its chief technical advisor, told me that cadaveric donations in Tamil Nadu occur mainly just in the state capital, Chennai. Though illicit organ sales have fallen off very sharply, according to TRANSTAN officials, awareness, both among doctors and the public, remains a big hurdle to the organisation’s work, particularly in rural areas. In Kerala, cadaveric donations occur in all parts of the state. A 2014 survey of a sample of rural residents in south Kerala found that 97 percent of them had knowledge of organ donation, and almost half of them were willing to donate their kidneys in case of brain death.

In 2011, there were only four instances of organ donation after brain death in all of Kerala. Last year, there were 76, yielding a total of 217 organs, including 132 kidneys. This January alone, there were 14 cadaveric donors. Factoring in the populations of Kerala and Tamil Nadu—roughly 35 million and 68 million, respectively—Kerala has now overtaken its neighbour as the state with the highest rate of cadaveric donation in India.

For the KNOS to work, the public had to place its faith in a democratic system, and the system had to prove itself worthy of that trust. First, the KNOS had to be completely uncompromised and transparent, as people would agree to donate freely only if they felt that the system would treat all those in need equally, and that money and influence would not enable anyone to jump the queue. Second, the agency had to firmly enforce its writ, to make hospitals that earlier privileged their own patients give donated organs up to other hospitals, including their direct competitors. The rising numbers of cadaveric donations speak volumes about the KNOS’s success on both these fronts, and about the strength of Kerala’s tradition of collective action. Several people told me that the agency enjoys widespread credibility among ordinary citizens, and that there have been no recent reports of illicit transplants in major hospitals.

Alongside these transformations, Thomas told me, the medical community is changing its ways too. “Usually, neurosurgeons never diagnose brain death,” he said. Instead, they prefer to keep the patient on a ventilator while continuing to bill for expensive life support. This carries on until organs besides the brain fail too, which makes them unusable for transplants. But now, Thomas said, “people initiate organ donation in Kerala. They themselves will diagnose brain death in order to initiate organ donation. I’ve never seen this anywhere else in India.”

ONE MORNING, I took an early bus from Kochi and headed for the hills to the east. As we drove through the city, the bus became packed with office-goers. After the trading town of Kothamangalam, the road began to climb, the crowds disappeared, and the air cooled. I eased into a window seat. We drove through lush green forests glazed with rain, and past waterfalls and streams rushing down the hillsides. Along the road, at regular intervals, upturned plastic bottles with their bottoms cut off had been placed to work as funnels, diverting water away from the tarmac and into channels alongside it. I thought about the care this showed to ensuring that things worked well, and the attention to solving shared problems no matter how small.

I was going to the village of Kochuthovada, to meet a priest named Kidangathazhe Sebastian. When I first started reading stories about kidney donation in Kerala, he was the person I most wanted to meet. The bus climbed the twisting road all the way up to Idukki Dam. In the distance, I could see a mosque perched on a green hilltop, and a church nestled in a valley, its spires like lighthouses. As we drove, I felt a transformative sense of well being, and, though I do not believe in miracles or spirits, I wondered if this was the kind of journey that could make an ordinary man do something extraordinary.

I got off at Kattappana—a trading town for cardamom, surrounded by green hills shaped like camel humps—and took an autorickshaw through the countryside to Kochuthovada. I arrived at the church where Sebastian is the parish priest to find him washing his car, wet sponge in hand. He was wearing a polo shirt, had his trousers rolled up, and had a Bluetooth headset in one ear.

Sebastian told me his parish has 180 Catholic families, mostly of cardamom farmers. He is the only priest in the parish—in fact, the only church representative—and has neither servants nor assistants. “Here we do everything ourselves,” he said. “We sometimes even do manual labour with parishioners when it is required.”

Sebastian became a priest 15 years ago, when he was 26 years old, after 11 years in a seminary. When Father Chiramel’s voluntary donation became news, he said, he “made a decision, that if I meet a person who is in need, then of course I will donate.”

Sebastian told a couple of his close friends from the seminary of this, but “they didn’t take it seriously.” They saw Chiramel and Chittilappilly as exceptions, he said, and did not think donating a kidney was something a normal person would do. Yet Sebastian had made up his mind. He just never met anyone who needed a kidney—until a bus journey in April 2013, when he met Rasad Mohammad.

“I was travelling from Chalakudy to Kochi,” Sebastian recalled. “Rasad got on at Aluva and sat in the same row. I noticed hospital files in his hand. He was very tired.”

The priest asked what was wrong, and Mohammad started telling his story. He used to work in Saudi Arabia, he said. He had had eye problems, and one day a doctor told him to check his creatine levels. They were unusually high, and pointed to kidney failure. He came back home to Kerala in September 2011, and began dialysis.

Mohammad came from a family of modest means. His father owned a stationery shop, Sebastian told me, which, after Mohammad stopped working, became the family’s only source of income. Mohammad met an agent who offered him a kidney, and paid him an advance of R2.5 lakh. The agent pointed to three candidates with the same blood type as Mohammad’s, but they did not match him on other criteria. The agent found a fourth potential donor, who did match, but at the last minute that candidate backed out. Meanwhile, the agent was arrested and jailed for an unrelated case. Mohammad lost his money, and had not gotten a kidney. Time was running out.

“With the dialysis and the agent, he had already spent R6 lakh,” Sebastian said. “It had been a year and a half since the diagnosis. … He was really facing death.” The priest asked for Mohammad’s blood group, and realised that it matched his. “I said, ‘If it is matching, then I will give.’”

That conversation took maybe half an hour, Sebastian told me. He had made his decision by the time the bus reached Kochi.

Mohammad did not believe him, and did not say anything to his family about the priest on the bus. Many people had made similar promises before and backed out. The next day, Sebastian called Mohammad and suggested that they go to a hospital together. “When I came to the hospital,” the priest said, “then he believed me.”

Sebastian had only one condition—that the transplant happen quickly, since he was due to take charge of his parish. “In one month, we did the tests,” he said. “Ours was a very good match. That was God’s plan.”

Sebastian contacted Chiramel to inform him of the transplant, and Chiramel informed the press. Malayala Manorama, Kerala’s biggest daily, ran a large story on the donation. Translated from Malayalam, its headline read: “God came on a Bus: He gave Rasad a kidney and went back.”

“I’m not God,” Sebastian told me. “But I think God intervened on Rasad’s behalf.” For the priest, the transplant was a religious experience. “Christ said you should be ready to lay down your life for your brethren,” he said. “I gave new life to my brethren.” Sebastian told me that compared to anything else we might give—our money, our time—to give life is a totally different thing. “In the future, in the rest of my life, I will do no bigger thing.”

When he opened his eyes after the operation, Sebastian recalled, a doctor told him, “Your kidney is working in Rasad’s body better than in yours.” By the next day, Sebastian was walking. He felt extreme pain for ten days, but his body recovered, and he has been as fit as ever since. When it came to donating, he insisted, “there is no risk.”

Sebastian and Mohammad are still in touch, and the priest knows Mohammad’s family. “They are very spiritual Muslims,” he said of Mohammad’s parents. “I think God protected that family.”

The transplant brought Sebastian into the organ donation movement. He told me of a woman he had recently met, a widow with a small child who donated her husband’s organs after his death. “When you meet such people,” he said, “you think, ‘How can I help her, who has made such a sacrifice?’” Sebastian is now part of an organisation of voluntary donors such as himself, which helps organ recipients with post-surgical costs and complications. Its president is a man who lives in a nearby village, who was inspired by Chiramel’s example to donate a part of his liver. Now, Sebastian wants to donate his liver too. “Someday, I will do it,” he said. “If a needy person comes to me, I’m ready.”

At the time he donated his kidney, Sebastian said, he had not wanted any publicity, but Chiramel had insisted on it. Now, he saw its worth. Like others I met, Sebastian told me that live donors had catalysed a shift in attitudes towards cadaveric transplants. “Five years ago,” he said, “if you went to a family whose son has had an accident and has brain death, and said, ‘Give me your heart, liver, organs,’ then they would be very upset with you.” Back then, “people used to think, my son is dying, and someone is coming to cut him into pieces.” Now, though, “they are thinking, ‘My son will live, will live in someone else’s body, as a heart, a liver, kidneys, as lungs.’”

“Slowly, he told me, “the thinking pattern has changed. Society’s mind has changed.”

IT WILL BE A WHILE before the same can be said of the rest of India. Still—at least in terms of bureaucratic organisation, if not public awareness—in the last few years there have been signs of gradual progress. Following a 2011 amendment to the law on transplantation, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation was set up in Delhi. NOTTO’s mandate is to compile relevant national statistics, ensure the creation of transplant agencies in each Indian state, and oversee coordination between them via five regional agencies, called ROTTOs, which are yet to become fully operational.

In January, I spoke to NOTTO’s director, Dr Saudan Singh, over the phone. He offered a sobering view of the challenges before the organisation. On the national scale, he said, the transplant situation is not good. Some states, such as Bihar, at present have no transplant facilities at all. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, has them only in its capital, Lucknow, and in Noida, which is essentially a part of greater Delhi. Even Delhi, he pointed out, with its many skilled heart surgeons, sees almost no heart transplants, because there are no donors.

If there is any hope, it is in the south. Kerala, for instance, now sees an average of over 500 sanctioned kidney transplants every year. Though the incidence of kidney disease is rising and demand still outstrips supply, Dr Pisharody of the KNOS told me, the good news is that the proportion of kidneys from cadaveric donors is steadily rising—from 4 percent in 2012, to 17 percent in 2015. Besides Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry have also now set up official systems for cadaveric donation (so has Maharashtra, and, most recently, Rajasthan). Particularly among the southern states, the transplant agencies are already collaborating in their efforts.

The day before I left Kerala, a young man suffered brain death in Thrissur. His family decided to donate his organs, and the KNOS stepped in to coordinate. The kidneys went to Thiruvananthapuram, and the liver to Kochi. The heart was flown to Chennai. With the growing number of cadaveric donors, Chittilappilly had told me, “We have a surplus of hearts in Kerala.”