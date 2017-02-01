The Writer of Modern Life

EVERY STUDY OF MODERN ART OR LITERATURE, right at the outset, poses for itself the awkward problem of defining what “modernity” actually means. Does it have to do with a particular chapter in human history, or does it concern human sensibility across the ages? Is there a modern way of doing things—of making paintings, writing novels, building cities? Or is modernity only a matter of perception, a way of seeing things? Perhaps it is a bit of both.
Part of the modernist project in twentieth-century Europe—with figures such as Pablo Picasso and TS Eliot at its helm—involved, simultaneously, locating the modern element in ancient poetry and traditional tribal art, and recontextualising it in the present: in the here and now of modernity. Eliot’s ‘The Waste Land’ was a faithful enactment of this modernist outlook, with intermingling echoes—many of them verbatim—of Homer, Ovid, the Bible and the Upanishads. The great poem is like a monument composed of bits and pieces of other monuments. This may be the manner Picasso had in mind when he defined modern art as a sum of destructions—and the title of Eliot’s poem is uncannily in keeping with this definition.
The modern mind feeds on this sort of haphazard cultural transaction. It has a tendency to establish seamless links: between Ovid’s poetry and the Upanishads, for instance; or, as in Picasso’s case, between the dissimilar aesthetics of the French post-Impressionist painter Paul Cézanne, the Spanish Renaissance artist El Greco and the tribal mask-makers of Africa. To Western modernists, looking to the Orient or Africa for creative inspiration couldn’t have caused any anxiety about borrowing from outside the domain of one’s own heritage. During the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the European artistic tradition prided itself on being cosmopolitan. Cultural appropriation was considered a very modern trait. It still is.
But modern writers and artists in India—and in other postcolonial countries—have always had to contend with the politics of cultural exchange between the colonised and the coloniser. When the Bengali critic Dineshchandra Sen, in a letter to the British historian EP Thompson, referred to Rabindranath Tagore as “a European writer of Bengali,” he was articulating a grievance against all cultural renegades.
(Subscribe to The Caravan to read the full story. Click here for a digital subscription or email subscription@delhipress.in for a print subscription.)
Vineet Gill is a Delhi-based journalist currently working with the Sunday Guardian. His writings have appeared in Guernica, Himal Southasian, Open and the Hindu Business Line, among other publications.
One thought on “The Writer of Modern Life”
The review essay is interesting; it makes one reflect on modernity, modernism and cultural creation. In a society like ours–sociologically speaking– the issue is rather complex because there is no tight boundary between modernity and tradition. Folk art forms, classical music and dance, and western aesthetics often overlap Tagore’s Upanishadic sensibilities and love for folk songs didn’t prevent him from writing one of the finest ‘modern’ Bengali novels–The Last Poem. Likewise, Nandalal Bose who was inspired by Gandhi and Tagore could give new sensibilities to his painting which defy the rigid categorization. Of course, Bengali poets like Jibananda Das, Buddhadeb Bose and Samar Sen–almost like T.S Eliot–were immensely sensitive to to the harsh reality of modern cities and fragmented existence. One could see some sort of ‘modernism’ in their art. And in contemporary social science the thinkers like Ashis Nandy, Partha Chatterjee and Sudipta Kaviraj have enriched our understanding of cultural forms, new aesthetics, modern practices and civilizational resilience. Possibly the gifted film maker Satyajit Ray’s films (say, Pather Pachali) indicate our unique trajectory–cinema as a modern art form capturing the nuances of rural India! In a way, an essay of this kind provokes us to think, and reflect on aesthetics and the anthropology of a civilization.