18 MAY

FORPLAY

Alok Vaid-Menon, the gender non-conforming performance artist, writer, educator and entertainer, will be at Forplay, Kochi, for one night of poetry, comedy and performance. The international trans activist, who has been featured in various outlets across the world, uses their performances as a platform to discuss the constraints placed by society on femininity and gender-non-conforming people.

contact Forplay at +91-9895104765