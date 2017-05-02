Print | E-mail | Single Page

20 APRIL TO 10 MAY

PROJECT 88

Artists’ Film International, hosted every year since 2009 by London’s Whitechapel Gallery, showcases artists working with film, video, and animation, selected by 16 partner organisations around the world. This year’s edition, held at Project 88 in Mumbai, centres around the theme of “collaboration,” and will exhibit works by the Desire Machine Collective, Mikhail Karikis and Wojciech Bąkowski. The selected films address the tensions between the individual and the collective that grow out of socio-economic and political circumstances.

For more information,

write to contact@project88.in