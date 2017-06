Print | E-mail | Single Page

17 MAY TO 8 JULY

EXPERIMENTER, KOLKATA

For his second solo exhibition, By Darkling Ground, the artist Adip Dutta will reimagine construction sites and labour tools. The exhibition will include ink-works, sculpture and found objects, as Dutta familiarises the viewer with “carcasses” of “built environment.”

For more information, write to info@experimenter.in.