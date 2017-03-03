Connections & Dislocations: India’s Place in Global Book History

Print | E-mail | Single Page

9 MARCH

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO CENTER, DELHI

“Connections & Dislocations” is a public lecture hosted by the University of Chicago Center in Delhi as part of its internal workshop on South Asian book history, one of the most vibrant areas of inquiry within the academic field of South Asian studies. At the event, Graham Shaw, the former head of Asia, Pacific and Africa Collections at the British Library, London, will speak about India’s own position in global book history.

For more information, write to ishanip@uchicago.edu.