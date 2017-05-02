Print | E-mail | Single Page

20 TO 28 MAY

G5A FOUNDATION FOR CONTEMPORARY CULTURE

Gajab Kahani is a play performed by Aasakta Kalamanch Pune, one of the leading contemporary theatre organisations in Marathi theatre. Loosely based on Elephant’s Journey by José Saramago, the play tells the tale of Solomon the elephant and his mahout Subhro, as they make their way from Goa to Lisbon and Vienna, and the characters they meet along the way. The play will be hosted in collaboration with Aadyam Theatre, and will be directed by Aasakta’s award-winning Artistic Director, Mohit Takalkar.

For more information,

contact Aadyam at +91-7045401584