13 AUGUST TO 3 SEPTEMBER

INSTITUTO CERVANTES, DELHI

Instituto Cervantes will screen the film series Imaginary Geography, which explores the movement of migrants across Latin America. Curated by the writer David Varela, the film series presents several episodes of migrants leaving their homes either in pursuit of a better life or just survival.

For more information, write to icndcom@gmail.com.