In The Shadow of the Pyramids

Print | E-mail | Single Page

25 AUGUST TO 20 SEPTEMBER

ART HERITAGE GALLERY, DELHI

Art Heritage Gallery is presenting an exhibition that documents the Egyptian photographer Laura El-Tantawy’s intensely personal nine-year journey reporting on the Arab Spring in northern Africa, especially the events at Cairo’s Tahrir Square. Originally showcased at London’s Photographer’s Gallery in 2016, the exhibit opens in India in the month that marks the country’s seventieth year of independence, posing the question: “Have we achieved the kind of freedom that we fought for?”

For more information, write to tariqallana@artheritagegallery.com.