13 TO 17 OCTOBER

MEHRANGARH FORT, JODHPUR

Coinciding with Sharad Purnima, the brightest full moon of the year, the ninth annual Jodhpur Riff Festival featured musicians from both India and around the globe. Days began with performances of devotional music outside the walls of the Mehrangarh Fort at sunrise, from 5.30 am to 7.30 am, and concluded with improvised jam sessions, featuring the likes of Ross Daly, a world-renowned lyra player, in collaboration with the prominent Rajasthani vocalist Anwar Khan Manganiyar. The Sufi singer Smita Bellur’s renderings of Kabir’s poetry were particularly remarkable.

~ Ian Trueger