Jomin o Joban—A Tale of Land

27 OCTOBER TO 8 DECEMBER

PROJECT 88, MUMBAI

The photographer Munem Wasif’s visual work is centred on land—its ever-changing forms, people’s personal bonds with it and the allied issues of borders, territory, and political ecology. In Jomin o Joban, his latest composition, he highlights diverse issues such as the loss of land, the impact of heavy industry on agriculture and the repercussions of introducing genetically modified crops and western pesticides.

