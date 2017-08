Print | E-mail | Single Page

11 TO 13 AUGUST

JAGRITI THEATRE, BENGALURU

R K Narayan’s fabled collection of short stories, Malgudi Days, will be recreated as a drama by the directors Ananthakrishnan Narasimhan and Meenu Sreenivasan. The series of plays will be an experience in reminiscence for Narayan’s fans.

For more information, write to shunky@jagrititheatre.com.