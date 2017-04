Print | E-mail | Single Page

26 APRIL

GOETHE INSTITUT, KOLKATA

The Goethe Institut will screen the award-winning film Lady of the Lake, which was sshot entirely on Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast. The film follows the psychological struggle of a fisherman named Tomba, who lives in a fishing village that has been devastated by authorities.

For more information, contact 033-2483983