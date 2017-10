Print | E-mail | Single Page

11 OCTOBER TO 10 DECEMBER

INSTITUTO CERVANTES, DELHI

Instituto Cervantes, the Spanish cultural centre, presents an exhibition featuring images captured by the twentieth-century Spanish photographer José Suárez. The exhibition chronicles Suárez’s travels in and around Spain, Japan, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Argentina and Brazil, documented in over 135 images and seven audio-visual montages.

For more information,

write to icndcom@gmail.com