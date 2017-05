Print | E-mail | Single Page

23 TO 27 MAY

MULTIPLE VENUES

Following performances in Chile and Mexico, the indie-folk musician and former vocalist of the Bombay Bicycle Club, Lucy Rose, returns to India for her second tour in as many years. Known for her mellow chords and hits like “Shiver,” Rose will enthrall audiences with songs from her first two albums Like I Used To and Work It Out, ahead of the release of her third, later this summer.

For more information, write to lucyrosetour@hotmail.com