2 TO 16 JUNE

TASVEER GALLERY, DELHI

The African Portraits is an exhibition of the photographic works of Mahesh Shantaram, documenting the experiences of Africans in India. Shantaram will take the viewer into the homes of students across African neighborhoods in India, through photographs that address questions of identity, discrimination, perception and representation.

For more information, write to anishaa@tasveerarts.com.