24 TO 28 MAY

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Currently in its eighth edition, the Mumbai Queer Film Festival will be hosted by KASHISH, a not-for-profit arts foundation that aims to arrange and organise programs in arts and culture. This year’s programme will centre on the theme of “Diverse, One,” echoing both sentiments of togetherness and uniqueness. The festival will be held across the Alliance Française of Mumbai and Liberty Cinema, and will also include panel discussions and interactions with the filmmakers, among other events.

For more information, contact KASHISH at +91 22 28618239